Julie Bennett, The Yogi Bear Show voice actor dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Julie Bennett, best known as the voice of Cindy Bear in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series The Yogi Bear Show, has died at the age of 88 from coronavirus complications.

Bennett passed away on March 31, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, her talent agent Mark Scroggs told Fox News.

Born in Manhattan, Bennett started her theatre, radio and television career soon after her graduation.

She found her footing as a voice artiste with her stint as Cindy Bear, the character she played for over two decades on The Yogi Bear Show. She was also part of the series’ feature films, Hey There, It’s Yogi Bear and Yogi and the Invasion of the Space Bears.

She is survived by her “mutually adopted family,” Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs. (PTI)