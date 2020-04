SHILLONG: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Nita Ambani, and Reliance Industries Limited have donated Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The chief ministr’s office in a Facebook post thanked the Ambanis and Reliance Industries Limited for their generous donation. ‘Donations from responsible corporate citizens will go a long way in championing our collective fight against #COVID2019,’ the post said.