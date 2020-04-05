Sawkmie praises PM

SHILLONG: The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie said the country needs to be united at this difficult time to fight against coronavirus.

“At this moment, we have to put aside all political differences to save precious lives”, Sawkmie said in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to Sawkmie, the country would like to see the leaders of all political parties to put their heads together to support the Prime Minister so that he will be strong enough to lead the country at this difficult moment.

“As of today, the nation has full faith and confidence in Prime Minister so that he can save the nation from health crisis”, he said.

Sawkmie said the decision of the prime minister to urge the citizens of the country to switch off lights and light candles in all houses on Sunday is to show that the country is united to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not the time to criticise as it is the time to cooperate and work together.

We have to appreciate the steps taken by the prime minister regarding the lockdown and other measures for the citizens of the country.

Also we have to appreciate the prime minister for supply of equipment and financial assistance to Meghalaya and other parts of the country to fight against coronavirus”, he said.

Sawkmie said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong are also making efforts to fight coronavirus by way of extending necessary help and financial assistance to the poor people of the state.

“All the MLAs along with the people of the state should stand united with the state government to fight against COVID-19”, he added.