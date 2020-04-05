The inevitable

The sun’s sultry rays

Stroking everything it touches,

The earth’s warm breath

Envelop the deserted road.

Glistening down his face are

drops of sweat

A family of four, onward he led.

Tired and slightly burnt by the sun

He gave it not a thought,

As a father he has to make this right

As two little hands clung to him tight.

His wife tired but determined

A pillar of strength — his constant.

On and on they trudge

They made it through a night,

Fear and panic forced them to leave

A difficult decision, no doubt

it wasn’t ease.

Fear of an invisible virus?…Nay

It’s fear of something inevitable

The inability to put food on the table.

For the days have been hard and uncertain

His labour has been abruptly stopped.

What other means is there to survive

When ‘the haves’ have shut their eyes?

So they packed their things

As little as they had

Not food or money,

But love and hope on their backs.

The city had promised a great many things,

But now the promises lay shattered

A beacon of light lies in the village,

Where helping each other still mattered.

So on and on they trudge

Their legs are getting increasingly heavy,

The children are tired

The children are hungry

The parents consistently assuring them

not to worry.

“Any moment now”, they keep saying,

“We’ll be home soon.

You’ll be fed and washed,

And we’ll go dancing under the moon.”

The children sleepily smile and

dream of things

That are yet to occur.

The parents look at each other

With saddened eyes

For they know ahead what lies.

The journey is still long

Of that they’re sure

But what else is there?

But to move forward.

Eyes ahead

Sweat dripping down their necks

They walk.

Yohana Mawrie

Embrace yourself

You are not a disgrace to anyone;

You are a shiny wave to everyone.

You are not an alien in the crowd;

You are the fame who stands out with

different spark.

You are not the one who cries alone

because of past;

You are the one who embrace yourself in the dark.

You are not the one who displays your care;

You are the one who adore everyone from fleece.

You are not the one faking a grin;

but actually the one who smiles with deep dimple on.

You are mysterious from your cover;

indeed hilarious from roots.

Face every woe with truth.

You are the one who embrace yourself even if you are unaided.

Time will flee friends will change; but the modest you will never change.

Deep inside in your heart you mature stout

Unforeseen prejudice can never wet your eyes.

Remember people love dark chocolates more than white.

So embrace yourself even if no lone besides.

Manisha Nath