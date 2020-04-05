Developed By: iNFOTYKE
The inevitable
The sun’s sultry rays
Stroking everything it touches,
The earth’s warm breath
Envelop the deserted road.
Glistening down his face are
drops of sweat
A family of four, onward he led.
Tired and slightly burnt by the sun
He gave it not a thought,
As a father he has to make this right
As two little hands clung to him tight.
His wife tired but determined
A pillar of strength — his constant.
On and on they trudge
They made it through a night,
Fear and panic forced them to leave
A difficult decision, no doubt
it wasn’t ease.
Fear of an invisible virus?…Nay
It’s fear of something inevitable
The inability to put food on the table.
For the days have been hard and uncertain
His labour has been abruptly stopped.
What other means is there to survive
When ‘the haves’ have shut their eyes?
So they packed their things
As little as they had
Not food or money,
But love and hope on their backs.
The city had promised a great many things,
But now the promises lay shattered
A beacon of light lies in the village,
Where helping each other still mattered.
So on and on they trudge
Their legs are getting increasingly heavy,
The children are tired
The children are hungry
The parents consistently assuring them
not to worry.
“Any moment now”, they keep saying,
“We’ll be home soon.
You’ll be fed and washed,
And we’ll go dancing under the moon.”
The children sleepily smile and
dream of things
That are yet to occur.
The parents look at each other
With saddened eyes
For they know ahead what lies.
The journey is still long
Of that they’re sure
But what else is there?
But to move forward.
Eyes ahead
Sweat dripping down their necks
They walk.
Yohana Mawrie
Embrace yourself
You are not a disgrace to anyone;
You are a shiny wave to everyone.
You are not an alien in the crowd;
You are the fame who stands out with
different spark.
You are not the one who cries alone
because of past;
You are the one who embrace yourself in the dark.
You are not the one who displays your care;
You are the one who adore everyone from fleece.
You are not the one faking a grin;
but actually the one who smiles with deep dimple on.
You are mysterious from your cover;
indeed hilarious from roots.
Face every woe with truth.
You are the one who embrace yourself even if you are unaided.
Time will flee friends will change; but the modest you will never change.
Deep inside in your heart you mature stout
Unforeseen prejudice can never wet your eyes.
Remember people love dark chocolates more than white.
So embrace yourself even if no lone besides.
Manisha Nath
