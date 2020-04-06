MLAs slam DC for advisory on ‘noise pollution’

SHILLONG: Mawlai and North Shillong legislators P T Sawkmie and Adelbert Nongrum respectively took exception to the order issued by the district administration advising against broadcasting or use of any public announcement and other audio systems in the localities and villages in East Khasi Hills district by any faith based organisation or others.

The deputy commissioner M War, in pursuance of Rule 8 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rule, 2000 and Amendments thereof, issued the advisory on Saturday.

According to the deputy commissioner, reported cases are liable to legal action. However, she said that the advisory does not apply to announcements related to the COVID-19 situation and other citizen related matters by Dorbar Shnong.

In response, Nongrum said the advisory issued may not be found feasible to be strictly implemented.

“However, India being a secular nation, the faith of the people at these trying hours cannot be curtailed as all religious establishments and congregation have come to a standstill. It is only through the public announcement systems that comfort could be reached out to the people”, he said.

On the other hand, in order to avoid any inconveniences such as disturbances and discomfort there should be a limitation in the broadcast by the faith based organisations , he said.

He sought exception of half an hour to cater to the needs of the people from all faiths.

“All the religions in the state should be given some space ’’, he said.

Nongrum said the faith of a person at these trying and hard times comes to the fore as a comforting medication.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sawkmie said the order is a wrong decision taken by the district administration by saying that it results in noise pollution.

“If the prayer is held outside the hall and carried out continuously the whole day ,then it will be a different matter. The prayer is only for one hour everyday that too only 3 or 4 people participate inside the community hall”, he said.

According to Sawkmie, the people of Mawlai Constituency and the Dorbar Shnong are annoyed over the order.

Opposing the notification, he urged the chief minister to intervene and revoke the order for the interest of the Christian community in the whole of East Khasi Hills district.

“Inspite of the cooperation of the Dorbar Shnong and the people of East Khasi Hills to fight COVID -19, it is very unfortunate that the DC issued the advisory and it has hurt the sentiments of many Christians and people as a whole”, Sawkmie said.

The Christian community all over the world are spending more time to pray to God and to seek his blessings to cure people afflicted with COVID-19.