14-month-old boy with no travel history contracts virus

Ahmedabad: A 14-month-old boy with no travel history has tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district, sending the health officials into an overdrive to find out from where the child contracted the deadly disease.

The child, whose test came out positive on Sunday, is on ventilator support and the locality where his labourer parents reside in Dared village has been put under complete lockdown to check the spread of the virus, officials said.

This is also the first case of coronavirus infection in Jamnagar district. The health administration now has undertaken the task to trace the source of infection to the child.

Since the child’s parents are casual labourers with no recent travel history, health officials are yet to find out the exact source of infection, Jamnagar Collector Ravi Shankar said.

He was brought to a government hospital on Saturday by his parents after his health condition started deteriorating. He tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, Shankar said. (PTI)