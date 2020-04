GUWAHATI: With detection of one more COVID-19 positive case the tally of such patients in Assam went up to 27 on Tuesday morning.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed in his twitter handle about it. “The latest COVID-19 patient is from Dhubri and is also related to Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi,” Dr Sarma tweeted.