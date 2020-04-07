Harijan Colony residents yet to get ration

SHILLONG: As many as 168 BPL families of Harijan Colony are yet to get their rations though a letter was sent to the Cantonment police with a copy to the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner.

Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee Gurjit Singh said on Monday that the letter was sent on March 30 but till date there was no response from the government.

There are altogether 350 residents and most of them are without BPL cards.

In the absence of fair price shops in Harijan Colony, the BPL card holders in the past collected their allotment from shops under Garikhana, Mawprem and other areas.

There are not many groceries to cater to the needs of the residents during curfew and lockdown. “There is a wholesaler and one more grocery. Besides these, there are no other shops”, he said. Without any government assistance, the Gurdwara Committee is helping the poor with the contribution from the members, said Singh, who is also the president of City Gurdwara Management Committee.

To a question Singh said, “Masks are not sufficient, but we are managing things. Nobody has given sanitisers and the Municipal staff sprayed disinfectants only once. We have not received any help from any individuals, NGOs or government”.

With all the difficulties, the Gurdwara Committee was successful in distributing food to the homeless people who are sheltered in different parts of the city and some stranded students.

Salary delay for Municipal employees

The salary of several Municipal employees of Harijan Colony is pending for two-three months, Singh said.

Out of 180 Municipal employees from Harijan Colony, many are not regularised and during curfew and lockdown, they are facing hardships, he said.