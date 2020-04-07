Two city residents test negative

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek on Monday informed that two residents of the city, who had come in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient from Assam, have tested negative for the virus.

Samples of the two individuals were collected on Sunday and results of the tests were announced on Monday.

Both had come in contact with Manish Tibrewal, a resident of Guwahati, on March 6 when the latter had visited the city for a brief period of time.

Urging the citizens to maintain calm in these trying times and not give in to rumours, Hek said the public should take all precautionary measures as mentioned in the advisories released by the Health department from time to time.