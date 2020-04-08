Lock down: Tripura cops, TSR men carry essential on head to remote areas

GUWAHATI: Realising the plight of distressed people in remote areas of the tiny frontier state of Tripura because of the 21-day COVID-19 lock down, personnel of Tripura Police force and the elite Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have made a laudable gesture by helping the administration in distribution of essential commodities among people living in remote areas of the state.

Personnel of both the forces have even carried bags of essentials on their head in some far flung parts of the state. The men in uniform are doing this commendable job in addition to discharging their responsibility of maintaining security and law and order in the state during difficult time.

https://twitter.com/BjpBiplab/status/1247805235042463744

Their efforts have been lauded by Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb in his twitter handle on Wednesday.