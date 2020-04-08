Neymar has to be like CR7, Messi: Zico

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil legend Zico said that the one thing separating Neymar from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is professionalism.

Long touted as the successor to the crown of best player in the world after Ronaldo and Messi wind down, Neymar has not hit the heights that were expected of him when he made the world record switch to Paris St Germain from Barcelona in 2017.

“I really like Ney, his way of playing is incredible. But he has to be more professional like Ronaldo and Messi, who live for football,” Zico told Gazzetta Dello Sport. “Ney has too many thoughts that distract him.I spoke to him recently and asked him to be more professional. He is 28 years old now and there is a good team at PSG. They can win the Champions League.”

A long injury-forced break had kept Neymar out of action for much of this season which started on the wrong foot for him with the PSG fans due to his much publicised moves to make a transfer back to Barcelona happen. “It will depend on his quality throughout the tournament, not just for one match. Now Ney has more experience and maturity,” said Zico. Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is widely considered as one of the best players in the world. Neymar came into prominence at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He helped the club win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores, with the latter being Santos’ first since 1963.

Neymar was twice named the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, and soon relocated to Europe to join Barcelona. As part of Barça’s attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, he won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, and finished third for the FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2015 for his performances. (IANS)