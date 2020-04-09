Curfew under 144 CrPC in WGH, SWGH from April 10

TURA: Curfew under 144 CrPC, together with regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 has been imposed in West and South West Garo Hills District from 6 am of April 10 in separate orders issued on Thursday by respective District Administrations.

While the curfew in West Garo Hills has been extended till 10 pm of April 14, the same will continue in South West Garo Hills until further orders.

Under the Curfew prohibition has been issued against the operation of all weekly and regular markets as well as business establishments in the entire district, assembly or gathering of more than 5 persons in all public places beyond individual households, operation of all forms public transport and movement of all private vehicles and autos without valid passes except those that fall under the exempted category.

The order will however be not be applicable to Security Forces, Medical teams and essential services, Pharmacies, Groceries stores, vegetable and meat outlet shops identified by TMB in consultation with localities, elsewhere notified by the BDO in their respective blocks with timing from 8 am to 1 pm every day, MePDCL, PHE and PWD, police and armed forces, fire and emergency services, Food and Civil Supply Dept and FCI Staff, TMB, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT Services, NIC, print and electronic media, Banks and ATMs, vehicles carrying essential commodities, food items, medical equipments or other goods, home delivery and community delivery vehicles.