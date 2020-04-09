New York reports 731 death in one day

New York: The US state of New York lost 731 lives to COVID-19 from Monday to Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,489 while marking the deadliest 24 hours yet since the pandemic took hold here, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers and they’re in our thoughts and prayers,” said Cuomo at his daily briefing on coronavirus on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the numbers of daily incubations and ICU admissions declined for another day, and the state is reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations, which are all “good news,” said Cuomo.

The number of deaths “is a lagging indicator to the number of hospitalizations,” explained Cuomo, emphasizing that the flattening of the curve is still just a projection.

“It still depends on what we do and what we do will affect those numbers, ” he noted.

The governor said he’s thinking about restarting the economy with a smart approach, first with those who have resolved from the disease and developed immunity.

“That would mean that you’re no longer contagious and you can’t catch the virus because you have the antibodies in your system, which means you can get to work and go back to school, you can do whatever you want,” said Cuomo. (IANS)