Odd-even number protocol for vehicles in Guwahati from Friday

GUWAHATI: From Friday till Sunday, movement of vehicles with having essential duty passes from the authority/concerned department will be restricted in Guwahati city as per ‘odd-even number’ protocol, according to a Press statement issued by Assam Police this evening.

As per the statement vehicles with an ‘even number’ as the last digit of the registration number will be allowed to ply in the city on Friday (April 10), while Saturday will be the day for vehicles bearing an ‘odd number’ as the last digit in the number plate. Sunday will be the day for ‘even number’ last digit.

Exemption has been granted to ambulances, water-carrying vehicles, goods-carrying trucks and vehicles used by doctors, health workers, media persons well as government officials on duty.