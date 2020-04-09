PM rules out complete end to lockdown

New Delhi: Dashing hopes of a complete exit from the ongoing lockdown in one go, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is facing a “social emergency” like situation as well as serious economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After an interaction with Modi via video conference, several political leaders said the lockdown might not be lifted completely after April 14 and they were told by the prime minister that the pre-corona and post-corona life won’t be the same.

“The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency…it has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant,” the prime minister told the leaders, according to an official statement.

He asserted that his government’s priority is to “save each and every life”.

“The present situation is an epoch changing event in mankind’s history and we must evolve to counter its impact,” Modi said.

A number of states also indicated extension of the lockdown, at least in the areas identified as hotspots of the deadly virus spread, while wearing masks or face cover was made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai as also in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Karnataka said restrictions can be lifted in unaffected areas and sale of liquor can be allowed after April 14 to help generate revenues to fight the crisis.

Delhi government decided to completely seal off 20 hotspots, while Uttar Pradesh will do the same for seriously affected areas across 15 districts, including some in Noida and Ghaziabad on the outskirts of the national capital.

With curfew-like restrictions, no one will be allowed to step out of their homes in the sealed areas including for essential services, with the authorities promising doorstep delivery of essential goods including grocery and medicines.

Only medical vehicles would be allowed in these areas. In Rajasthan, the state government decided to open mandis in a phased manner after end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which entered its 15th day.

The government also issued an advisory against labelling of any community or area for spread of COVID-19, as also against disclosure of names or addresses of those affected by the virus or under quarantine.

It also warned against targeting healthcare and sanitation workers or police. In his daily briefing, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said states have been asked to focus on surveillance and contact tracing as well as on building hospital infrastructure.

“We working with a twin approach — focusing on social distancing and then implementing containment measures,” he said.

Interacting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said states, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the virus.

Modi told the leaders that the country is facing “serious economic challenges as a result of COVID-19, and the government is committed to overcoming them.”

After the meeting, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said around 80 per cent of political parties suggested extension of the lockdown.

The leaders were told by the prime minister he is receiving requests for extending lockdown and will talk to chief ministers and experts before taking a decision in the nation’s best interest, Azad said.

Modi is scheduled to interact with all chief ministers on April 11.

“Prime Minister Modi made it clear that lockdown is not being lifted and also that the life pre-corona and post-corona will not be same,” Biju Janata Dal leader Pinaki Misra told PTI.

Separately, Uttarakhand and Goa joined several other states to favour extending the lockdown, while Punjab Government said it will take a call on April 10 on whether to extend the ongoing curfew in the state beyond April 14.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told PTI his government is in favour of lifting the lockdown in districts which have remained free of the infection, subject to approval from the Centre.

He also said the state intends to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain spread of COVID-19, after April 14 in a bid to increase revenues. (PTI)