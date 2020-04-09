State police fend for themselves in COVID war

SHILLONG: Self-help is the best help, and Meghalaya Police has taken the axiom to heart in these trying times when the deadly COVID-19 knocks on the doors across the world sending people scurrying for cover.

And at a time when frontline agencies in the battle against the virus are faced with a scarcity of protective gear, without which they could cease to be a shield for the people who look up to them for their safety.

The state police have armed themselves with self-made PPEs, masks and have even established isolation centres at each of their units to ensure that they are ever-prepared to ward off the infection and thus be at hand to help the people; there are water tanks placed on tyres and there are makeshift tents. They have used all available resources at their command.

At one such centre at Mawiong, headquarter of 1st MLPBn, they have set up a 13-bed male and female isolation ward and the staff are equipped with the self-made protective equipment besides the masks.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Administration) G K Iangrai said that the concept was similar to the arrangements made in other units as desired by the DGP. “This is just a part of the fight against COVID-19”, he said.

Elaborating further, he said that the first battalion prepared the isolation wards within four days and all personnel have been briefed about the do’s and don’ts and strict discipline was being maintained.

He said that the isolation ward was for those who would be resuming duties after lockdown, but anyone showing symptoms of the disease would be referred to hospitals.

To a query on how well-equipped are the police personnel dealing with the prevailing situation, Iangrai said that for now they have been provided with the basic requirement like gloves, sanitisers, self-stitched masks and self-made PPEs.

Meanwhile, P Kharnari, doctor at the isolation centre, said that the centre is well equipped to function as an isolation ward and all the staff have been well briefed about the do’s and don’ts.

He said that the men will be isolated for 14 days and if any of them shows symptoms of the disease they will be referred to the designated hospitals.

Similar isolation centres have been set up by various other units as well, and in such trying times coming up with their own such facilities and medical equipment will definitely lessen the burden on the hospitals and health workers and contribute immensely to the fight.