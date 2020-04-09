Wearing masks must in public places in Mumbai: BMC

Mumbai: Amidst growing cases of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body on Wednesday made wearing of masks at public places compulsory, an official release stated. Issuing a circular, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also warned of arrest under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for flouting its order.

“All persons moving out for whatever purpose and for whatever reason in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets etc must wear mask or cloth mask,” it stated.

This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces. (PTI)