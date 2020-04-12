Online courses keep students busy at home

SHILLONG: The 21-day lockdown has affected life and all related aspects across the country, including Meghalaya, with educational institutions being hit hard. And with reports that the lockdown is likely to be extended by another two weeks, students are having a hard time adjusting to the complete shutdown of their educational and co-curricular activities.

To address the challenges of the syllabi and the extended closure, several institutions have now turned to online courses and e-learning methods using government-backed repositories.

Speaking on the matter, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said many schools are coming forward to use online learning resources and have been encouraging students to use the same. Through online learning resources, teachers can guide their students from a distance, he said, adding that online learning cannot be a substitute to classroom interactions but with this initiative, students will not sit idle in their homes.

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Amborse Ch Marak said the department has sought a report on how many schools in the city and state are using online learning resources. The report is likely to be ready within a week.

He also said many schools have started using online tools and they are taking attendance of the students and even giving home works to them.

Earlier, the Principal Secretary, Education department, had advised all institutions to urge the parents and their wards to be occupied and updated through online learning resources using government backed apps and e-learning websites like swayam.gov.in, swayamprabha.gov.in, epathshala.nic.in, chachi.app (non-profit organisation), Diksha.

The Education department has also partnered with cronline.com for online learning and several schools have already registered with the website for the use of resources being provided free of cost.