25 ambulances from CMRF on way to state

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that an amount of Rs 5.50 crore has been received in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and the fund would be invested in corona care centres and for other infrastructure requirements.

He said 25 new ambulances have been ordered with life support facilities and these are expected in about four days.

“These ambulances are being funded by the CMRF contribution, which all of you have made at different levels,” the chief minister said.

Informing that 6,052 people have registered for CM’s Special Grant for stranded people out of whom 458 have been verified.

According to Sangma, the disbursement of financial assistance will start from April 20 and the last date for application is April 19.

In addition, 1,36,000 unorganised labourers have registered for special assistance of Rs 2100 each and 1,16,000 of them have been verified.

He also informed that 9,302 labourers have been provided support under BOCW Act under which an amount of Rs 3000 each was given to them and even under the PM Kisan Yojana, 25,830 farmers have been given an amount of Rs 2000 each.