GS Massar no more

SHILLONG: Former Law Minister and noted lawyer, Ganold Stone Massar (81) passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital here. His funeral will be held on April 24 at Mawkhar Presbyterian Church cemetery at Mission Compound at 1 pm.

He was elected MLA from Nongskhen constituency for three consecutive terms from 1983-1998 and as MDC from the same consistency from 1979 to 1994.

He had served as Chief Executive Member of KHADC from 1989 to 1991.

Born on March 12, 1939, Massar graduated in 1962 after which he joined the Gauhati University and obtained his law degree. He was enrolled in the bar council of Assam on April 19, 1967.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the Gauhati High Court on February 24, 1994.

He had also held the post of Additional Advocate General and then Advocate General in Meghalaya during 2008-2009.

Massar was the first general secretary of the Shillong High Court Bar Association and served as president of the High Court Bar Association for many terms till his tenure ended in January this year.

He also held the post of president of the governing body of the Shillong Law College till his demise.

Massar was an ardent music follower and played piano and guitar. He was also an active sportsman and his areas of interest were table tennis, badminton and golf.

He had served as the advisor of the Dorbar Shnong Riatsamthiah for many years. Massar was also the Chairman of the board of trustees of Sein Jaintia Trust.

Condolences

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya Mohammad Rafiq has expressed condolence on the demise of Massar, a highly respected and renowned senior Advocate of Northeast India.

The chief justice, while conveying condolences to the bereaved family, said Massar was known throughout the country for his acumen and forensic knowledge in almost all fields of law.

“I had the occasion to hear him in many matters. Late Massar used to be fully prepared with his briefs and was always concise and focused, was courteous to the court and fellow advocates and was always eager to help the younger members of the Bar”, the chief justice said.

“He will always be remembered with a sense of gratitude for hosting a reception of the Bar Association in my honour when I joined here as chief justice, His demise has caused a vacuum in the legal world which will be difficult to fill”, the chief justice added.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in his condolence message, said that he was saddened by the demise of Massar.

“Bah Ganold made rich contributions through the many roles he served and his death is a huge loss to the state. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace”, Conrad said.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said Massar was a distinguished political personality and a legal luminary of the state.

“He made contributions to the proceedings in the House and enriched Assembly Committees. His passing away is a great loss to the political and legal community”, the Speaker said.

He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Mukul recalls association

The Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma, has also condoled his death.

Mukul recalled his association with late Massar when he was first elected as MLA in 1993 since all the veteran leaders were part of the then Assembly.

“I had the privilege to be associated with these veteran politicians and I have also learnt many things from them as I was acclimatising myself with the push and pulls besides other nuances of being in public life. Even after his political innings, the late leader continued to serve the people in different capacities and his demise is an irreparable loss to the society and the state”, Mukul said.