Meghalaya villages set up quarantine centres to fight COVID-19

SHILLONG: In the spirit of ‘self-help is the best help’, villages in the state especially those from East Jaintia Hills have set up makeshift quarantine centres for those coming from outside including frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

These makeshift quarantine centres are equipped with all necessary amenities to facilitate 14 days of quarantine.

Informing about the initiatives of villages, state Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla stated that the villagers were taking all precautions to avoid any spread of the COVID-19 infection from the city. He added that these isolation tents set up in villages also have facilities like access to ambulance.