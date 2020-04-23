Police move to secure doctors, health workers

SHILLONG: The state police on Wednesday moved to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals and address safety issues of medical professionals on a day when the Centre promulgated an ordinance to protect them from attacks.

Accordingly, the police have designated nodal officers in all the districts of the state.

Dy. Inspector General of Police (L&O/TAP), H Toi, has been designated as the Nodal Officer at the state level.

He will be assisted by both Superintendent of Police (EOW), H G Lyngdoh and Superintendent of Police (Anti-Infiltration), V Syiem, an order issued by the Director General of Police said.

Sawkmie backs

Central ordinance

Meanwhile, Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie has lauded the Centre for bringing an ordinance to protect the doctors and health workers from attacks.

The ordinance stipulates both jail term and fine for offenders.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sawkmie, however, said the ordinance is silent on eviction of doctors and health workers by landlords by blaming them as carriers of coronavirus.

Sawkmie urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue so that the doctors and health workers will feel safe and comfortable to work and fight COVID-19.