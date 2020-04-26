Explore space options

By Ranjan K Baruah

While looking at the sky we think and wish we could explore it. The perspectives of children and elders would be certainly different here. Inquisitive minds will bring lots of questions whereas many would skip thinking. When we hear the names of Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla or Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, then we think about space and people going there or doing work related to space or satellites.

Careers in space sciences do not limit to being an astronaut. There are many other options. A space agency like ISRO or NASA employs several other scientists, technicians and experts. We are aware that there are many uses of artificial satellites. It also helps in weather-tracking and predicting natural disasters.

Students who are dreaming to make their career related to space must study engineering or science after their secondary or senior secondary level of studies. There are many avenues like developing infrastructure needed for space exploration, studying objects, exploring solar systems, studying and monitoring satellites, becoming astronauts, space engineers, aerospace engineering, avionics and instrumentation engineering, spacecraft engineering, etc. There are scopes for astrophysics, geologists, meteorologists, communication technicians.

In India, aspirants may join organisation like Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Aeronautical Laboratories (NAL), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Indian Institute of Science, etc.

To become an astronaut, one may apply for the course at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US. NASA has collaboration with different space agencies of the world. The first astronaut from India was from Indian Air Force.

ISRO: India decided to go to space when Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was set up by the Government of India in 1962. With the visionary Dr Vikram Sarabhai at its helm, INCOSPAR set up the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) in Thiruvananthapuram for upper atmospheric research. ISRO, formed in 1969, superseded the erstwhile INCOSPAR.

Vikram Sarabhai, having identified the role and importance of space technology in a nation’s development, provided ISRO the necessary direction to function as an agent of development. ISRO then embarked on its mission to provide the nation space based services and to develop the technologies to achieve the same independently.

Apart from technological capability, ISRO has also contributed to science and science education in the country. Various dedicated research centres and autonomous institutions for remote sensing, astronomy and astrophysics, atmospheric sciences and space sciences in general function under the aegis of Department of Space. ISRO’s own lunar and interplanetary missions along with other scientific projects encourage and promote science education, apart from providing valuable data to the scientific community which in turn enriches science.

IIST: It is a deemed to be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. IIST functions as an autonomous body under the Department of Space, Government of India. The idea of such an institute was mooted keeping in mind the need for high quality manpower for the ISRO, one of world’s leading scientific organizations engaged in space research and space applications. The institute is the first of its kind in the country, to offer high quality education at the undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral levels on areas with special focus to space sciences, space technology and space applications.

