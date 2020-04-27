Assam allows rural stand-alone shops to open amid lockdown

GUWAHATI: Assam government has decided to allow opening of stand-alone shops in rural areas in green and orange zones but decided not to allow opening of any market or ‘haat’ in those areas.

The decision, however, is not applicable to containment areas.

No rural shop within 5 kilometer of the boundary of any red zone will be allowed to open.

The government will review its decision for urban areas only on May 3 at the end of extended countrywide lockdown.

“Only stand alone shops in rural areas in green and orange zones (except containment areas) will open. No Bazar or haat will open. For urban areas, it will be reviewed on 3 May. No rural shops in 5 km of boundary of Red Zone will be allowed,” tweeted Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Monday.