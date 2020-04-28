All 11 positive cases in state to be tested today

SHILLONG: Tests will be conducted on all the 11 positive COVID-19 patients on Tuesday to know whether they attained negative stage.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told media persons on Monday that the tests on the positive patients are mandatory after 14 days have ended and they will be tested on April 28.

Director of Health Services Aman War said that after the test on Tuesday, another test will be conducted after 24 hours.

According to Tynsong, after the two tests, if the results come out as negative, there will not be any more tests on them.

He said there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Till date, 1254 samples have been sent for testing and the government has received the reports of 1182. The number of positive cases remains the same while results of 60 tests are awaited.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said all civil hospitals in the state would continue to cater to general patients until and unless these report COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to media persons here, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the department has decided that the regular functioning of all the civil hospitals should not be affected as many patients go there for dialysis, radiation and chemotherapy.

“Though Shillong Civil Hospital is being partially used for COVID-19 cases its operations will not be stopped until and unless there is a positive case”, he said.