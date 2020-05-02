AAI, UNDP and CRPF join hands for food distribution

Guwahati: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), UNDP and CRPF have come together for the Support During Pandemic (SDP) initiative to the local community. The emergency food relief and community-oriented psychosocial drive was rolled out across Rani Development Block. Around 321 households were provided with essential food items under the initiative. “With the help of UNDP, AAI is identifying gap areas in around 15 villages of Rani Block where we are providing healthcare services, sanitation equipment, livelihood tools and related iems that could benefit their lives”, Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, AAI said. He also said that they have set a target to provide assistance to around 1000 families. A similar foodgrain distribution was also organised by AAI at Tezpur Airport.