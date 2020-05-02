Meghalaya govt consults traditional heads on bringing back over 10,000 stranded outside

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government on Saturday held a meeting with the representatives of the traditional heads, Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep to prepare them to handle over 10,000 students and workers who will return to the State in coming weeks.

During the meeting, Meghalaya Government circulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the Rangbah Shnongs for the citizens who will be arriving the state from other North Eastern states where they were stranded.

The SOPs will be communicated to the village level

As per the draft protocol, only those people who have registered with the Government would be allowed to come back to the state. Registration process for people stranded in North Eastern states will be over on May 4,

According to Tynsong, when they reach check points along the borders of Meghalaya, they would be properly screened and scanned and their tests would be conducted through rapid diagnostic test kits and if anyone of them is found positive, they will be taken to designated centres immediately and those who does not have any symptoms will be allowed to go back to their respective villages but it will be mandatory for them to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Tynsong, however, also made it clear that they if they had a smaller house and their family is big and since they cannot be segregated, the entire family would be quarantined

“In such case, the all the family members will be quarantined and we will not allow them to come out of their house and Government would supply essential commodities to them,” he said while informing that the Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri Hynniewtrep have accepted the draft proposal.

The Government has created four designated places as entry points for them to enter Meghalaya and these are Ratacherra, Byrnihat, Bajengdoba and Tikrikilla and each of these entry points would have a dedicated team of doctors on 24X7 basis.

Making it clear that the registration for those people who are stranded in North Eastern states will be over on May 4, he added that from May 5, Government will work out on modalities of how to bring them back to the state

As far as the citizens who are stranded in states outside the North Eastern states, he added that the notification has been issued and dedicated line has been created and they can also apply online to enter the state. The Last date for registration is however yet to be finalized.