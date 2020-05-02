Radio lessons for students of Barak Valley

Guwahati: The education authorities of Barak Valley in Assam have joined hands with All India Radio to impart audio lessons to students of classes 9 and 10.

Initially, students of Cachar and Hailakandi will be covered from May 3 to May 8 by the programme in which recorded lectures of teachers will be aired, an official release said here.

Barak Valley has another district, Karimganj, but the authorities have not announced anything for it so far.

“The educational broadcast will enable students to learn through the medium of radio while sitting in their homes. The idea is to engage the students and to reach out to them during the lockdown,” Hailakandi Inspector of Schools Rajiv Kumar Jha said. (PTI)