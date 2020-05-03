CM warns against rush of people flocking to Covid-free Goa  

PANAJI: Anticipating a rush of people towards Goa on account of its Covid-19 green zones status during Lockdown-3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday, warned that only those who are from Goa or have to visit the state on medical emergencies, will be allowed entry into the state.

Sawant also said that only those who can provide documentary proof to prove their Goan resident status would be provided quarantine facilities free of cost.

“We will not allow the entry of just about anyone to enter Goa until May 17. All the requests will be verified by the respective District Collectors before granting permissions to enter the state,” Sawant told a press conference on Sunday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said, that there could be a possibility of people trying to enter Goa, because the state is Covid-free, urging only those who have genuine reasons, including medical emergencies, to apply for entry into the state.

Sawant also said, that there are around 3,000 persons of Goan origin from other parts of the country, who have applied for entry into the coastal state.

“All Goans are welcome. They will be escorted into an institutional quarantine as soon as they cross borders. They cannot go home from a safety perspective. They will be allowed to go into home quarantine, only after they are tested and the results are negative,” Sawant said.

“All Goans will be admitted to quarantine facilities free of cost. They will have to submit local address proof to avail the facility. If they do not have one, they will have to go into paid quarantine which costs Rs 2,500 per day,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that around 71,000 migrant workers stranded in Goa had sought permission to travel back to their home states. Most of the migrant workers are from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.