Health dept cautions against quarantine violation

SHILLONG: With people under home quarantine moving freely, the health department has cautioned them to follow the protocols.

The health department, in a statement, said on Saturday that the state government, in its efforts to contain COVID-19 outbreak, has kept a system of active monitoring of all individuals who are advised to be under home quarantine.

“The state government is using technology for close monitoring of the home quarantine protocol and as per the data received from the technology driven monitoring system, it has been observed that some individuals who were supposed to be under home quarantine are found to be moving to places away from their respective locations of quarantine and this amounts to breaking the home quarantine protocol issued by the state government, the statement said.

The department has cautioned and reiterated that all concerned individuals must follow the quarantine protocol strictly and in case of any emergency for which the individual under home quarantine requires movement to a hospital or other location, the individual should inform the local headmen and contact 108 to seek necessary assistance.

The government has urged the headmen to sensitise the people and bring awareness on the matter.

The headmen can seek the help of the Community COVID-19 Management Teams constituted by the respective Deputy Commissioners in case they need any clarification, the statement added.