Over 3700 stranded people return to Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam reopened its boundaries to citizens temporarily stranded in six other Northeastern states, with over 3700 people returning to the state both from the region and outside by Sunday evening.

Addressing reporters here, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that among those who have returned are 1000 people from Arunachal Pradesh, 900 from Meghalaya, 312 from Tripura, 60 from Manipur, 50 from Mizoram and 15 from Nagaland.

“Besides, 778 people who were issued vehicle passes have entered the state from Srirampur border while 1301 persons, mainly truck drivers and handymen, have entered through Boxirhat by Sunday evening,” Sarma said.

The persons were made to undergo health check-ups at the entry gates where medical staff has been posted to determine whether they require home or facility quarantine or transfer to hospitals subsequently.

The minister had on Saturday said that Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses would be sent to the capitals of the other Northeast states in a few days’ time after clearing and facilitating the inter-district movement requirements.