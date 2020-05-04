14 new coronavirus cases in China, toll reaches 82,877

Beijing: China has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 asymptomatic ones, taking the number of infections in the country to 82,877 while over 4,630 people have succumbed to the deadly virus, health officials said on Sunday. China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said the two new confirmed cases were reported on Saturday which included one imported and another locally transmitted.

The death toll remained 4,633 as no fatalities due to the coronavirus were reported on Saturday while the total number cases increased to 82,877 with 531 still undergoing treatment, it said.

China has reported a total of 1,672 imported cases so far, of which 451 Chinese coming from abroad are still being treated with six in severe conditions, the NHC said.

Also on Saturday, 12 new asymptomatic cases were reported in China. So far, 968 asymptomatic cases, including 98 from abroad, are still under medical observation, it said.

The central Hubei province which was cleared of confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 26, reported 651 asymptomatic infections as of Saturday. Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

B’desh records highest single-day spike; total rises to 9,455

Bangladesh registered its highest single-day increase in the coronavirus cases with 665 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 9,455.

Bangladesh also recorded two more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count to 177, the Dhaka Tribune reported. One of the dead was a child, while the other was over 60 years.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General Nasima Sultana in a daily online bulletin on COVID-19 situation on Sunday said the health authorities have so far conducted 81,434 coronavirus tests.

Russia reports more than 10,000 new cases

Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the first time the country’s daily tally reached five figures.More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported were in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital’s medical facilities will be overwhelmed. Russia has recorded more than 134,000 coronavirus infections overall and 1,420 deaths.

Nepal confirms 10 new coronavirus cases

Nepal on Sunday confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 69. Nepal is among the nations that has the least cases of coronavirus As many as 16 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far, a heath ministry spokesperson said.

Of the 10 new coronavirus cases, one is reported from Parsa district and nine are from Banke district. The patients are aged between 7 and 58 years, the spokesperson said, adding that 13,414 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in the country.

The deadly coronavirus, which first surfaced in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last, has so far infected over 3,502,000 people worldwide and claimed more than 245,000 lives. (Agencies)