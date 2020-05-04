Cases registered over fake mail

SHILLONG: Police are probing a cyber crime case after some persons have sent fake emails to senior government officers.

Cyber Crime Police Station has registered two separate cases after emails from spoofed address forging the designation of senior government officials are being sent to subordinate officers requesting them to purchase online gift vouchers or gift cards.

In a statement, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration) GK Iangrai said that two such forged email ids have been found to be sending emails from spoofed address such as [email protected] and executivedirector4990 @gmail.com.

As two separate cases have been registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, the investigation of the cases has started, a senior police official said.

The general public have also been requested that in case they received such spoof emails, they should immediately report the same to [email protected] or contact 0364-2504001 (Cyber Crime Assistance Cell).

Senior government officials of the state have also been asked to brief their junior officers and staff, so as to verify the authenticity of such emails before responding or clicking the links/url attached with these emails.