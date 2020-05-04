Cops on night patrol attacked in Assam; 3 nabbed

GUWAHATI: In yet another brazen assault on policemen on lockdown-enforcement duty in Assam, a group of youths attacked a police patrol party in Tezpur-Kundurabari area under Bebejia police outpost in Sonitpur district on Sunday night.

Police sources said the youths, who were near a shop around 11.30pm, raised a hue and cry after they were questioned against being outdoors during night curfew and subsequently attacked the patrol team led by officer-in charge of Bebejia police outpost Sarat Das. In the process, Das sustained multiple injuries.

The vehicle used by the patrol party was also damaged by the group, sources said.

Recounting the incident before the media, the officer-in charge said that the unruly youths, who were without face masks, assaulted him while on duty, hit him on the head, back and hand and also tore his uniform and face mask.

“Later, we carried out a search operation in the area and picked up three youths Madhurjya Koch, Kunal Bikash Baruah and Nihal Bikash Baruah, who were part of the group, from their houses post midnight for questioning,” he said.

Sonitpur additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Numal Mahatta on Monday informed that a case (number 721/2020) has been registered Tezpur Sadar police station under sections 260, 294, 429, 353,394, 307, 325,143 IPC, R/W 51(A) (B), D/M Act.

He said five persons were involved in the incident with two others still absconding. Further investigation is going on

The attack on policemen comes just days after at least four police personnel were injured after a mob threw stones at them in Lakhimpur district on April 30. A police vehicle was reportedly damaged in the attack. Nine people were picked up in connection with the incident.

On March 28, another group, comprising traders and customers, attacked a police team in western Assam’s Bongaigaon district when they tried enforcing the lockdown and close shops. Two constables sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.