 COVID-19 testing centre coming up at Tura Civil Hospital

News Alert
By From Our Correspondent
A COVID-19 testing Centre at Tura Civil Hospital is being set up.

 GUWAHATI: Meghalaya government is setting up a COVID-19 testing centre at Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district. All equipment have arrived and are being put in place to make the centre run within this week, informs the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in his twitter handle.

Once become functioning this will be the only testing centre to fight COVID-19 pandemic in Garo hills region of the state.

The hill state has only one COVID-19 testing Centre at North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (NEIGRIMS) in Shillong till date. The state sometimes has to send samples to testing centres in Assam too.

Meghalaya has so far tested 12 COVID-19 positive persons. Out of which 10 have recovered, one is still undergoing treatment in Shillong while the first patient in the state died last month.

