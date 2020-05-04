Lockdown/Curfew extended in Garo Hills districts

TURA: Curfew under Section 144 CrPC together with Regulation 3 of the Meghalaya Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulation 2020 continues to be in place in West Garo Hills district till 6 am of May 9 although some modifications were made to the latest order issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

The curfew which comes into force with immediate effect has the same prohibitions and exemptions issued earlier such as closing of all educational institutions, but directed the maintenance of the academic schedule through online teaching, closing of all places of worship, prohibiting the assembly of 5 (five) or more persons in all public places, closure of main market places in and around the entire district, prohibiting movement of private vehicles except with valid car passes issued by the District Magistrate and movement of individuals between 7:00 PM to 7:00 as well as plying of vehicles other than those ferrying Essential Commodities.

Grocery stores, Vegetables, Fruits, Milk and Meat outlets, Animal Feed and Agriculture machinery spare parts and repairs shops will continue to remain open which are identified by Tura Municipal Board in various localities from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM each day while Sunday will be closed.

Fresh activities permitted in the order included the operation of Auto Rickshaw with 50 % seating capacity which would ply on Odd/ Even basis (Odd Registration Number Odd day and Even Registration Number Even day). The order also permits the operation of all forms of public transport which will be regulated by District Transport Officer and shall be allowed to the extent of 25% and all vehicles to operate at 50 % alternate seating arrangement.

Moreover, Construction activities has been allowed in Tura Municipality area, but subject to labourers already available at the worksite and not sourced from outside and subject to due permission from the Town Planner and COVID Health Advisory.

In addition to these, permission which has been granted earlier to open mobile recharge, repair, computer shops, Hardware stores, electrical shops, Common Service Centres all outside Tura Bazar area, and Services provided by self employed persons like electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters remains the same. Operation of Legal Brick Kiln in rural areas, all agriculture and allied sector activities like farming, harvesting, marketing and transportation of produce, MGNREGA works, Construction works, irrigation projects, buildings, industrial project in rural areas only and outside Tura Municipality area, quarrying of chips and aggregate and transportation and all these activities should be implemented with strict maintenance of social distancing and other advisories which needs to be monitored by their respective department heads.

The order like before exempts Security forces, Medical teams on duty and essential services, MeECL, Public Health Engineering (PHE), PWD, Police and Armed Forces, Fire & Emergency Services, Food and Civil Supplies department, PDS Wholesalers/Dealers and FCI Staff, Petrol Pumps and LPG delivery, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication, IT Services, NIC, Print and Electronic Media, Banks & ATMs, Treasury and all Postal and Courier Services, Vehicles carrying Essential Commodities, food items, medical equipments or other goods, Home delivery, Community delivery vehicles with valid passes issued by the District Administration remains the same.

The order also directs citizens to stay at home, wear masks while coming out in emergency and prohibits spitting in public places with a warning that any person violating these lockdown measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in East Garo Hills District has also been extended to May 9 with prohibitions being imposed on operation of weekly and regular markets, commercial and financial institutions, movement of private vehicles except those with valid car passes and the exempted categories, movement of individuals between 7 p.m and 7 a.m and gathering of 5 or more persons in public places, etc.

Just like in West Garo Hills, shops which have been allowed to open like grocery retail stores, vegetables, meat, fruits, milk outlets, animal feeds and agriculture machinery outlets, wholesalers, hardware stores and electrical shops, functioning of shops selling, repairing and serving of mobile phones, computers, accessories as well as mobile phone recharging centres, motor repairing workshops and liquor shops will remain open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. The operation of public transport in the district will be regulated by the District Transport Officer and allowing 25% of vehicles to operate with 50% capacity. The other permitted activities will remain the same as notified earlier.

The same lockdown order with the same prohibitions and exemptions was also issued by the District Magistrate for South West Garo Hills District.

While much of the contents of the order are the same as West and East Garo Hills, the timing for the opening of permitted shops and establishment was slightly different.

Grocery retail stores and wholesalers, Vegetable, fruits, milk, animal feed and agriculture machinery outlets, hardware stores, electrical shops, shops dealing with repair and serviceof mobile phones, computers, accessories as well as mobile phone recharging centers and vehicle workshops have been allowed to open from 7 AM to 1 PM while liquor shops have been allowed to open from 8 AM to 1 PM.

Unlike the extension of the order till May 9 in East and West Garo HIlls, the lockdown order will continue to be in force in SWGH until further orders.