124 Assam students from Kota released from quarantine in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The first batch of 124 students hailing from Assam, who were brought from their place of study at Kota in Rajasthan were released from the quarantine centre at Sarusajai Stadium here on Tuesday.

The students were released in the presence of Assam Health and Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma after they had been tested negative for COVID-19.

‘ Delighted to share that today 1st batch of 124 Kota students quarantined at Sarusajai Stadium has been released after being tested negative for COVID-19. Visited the quarantine site along with officials to monitor their release process. Best wishes to these students,” the health minister tweeted.

The group of the students were stranded at Kota due to the countrywide lockdown. They were brought to the state by special buses arranged by the Government of Assam. However, each of the students paid Rs 7000 per head for the homeward journey. Assam government had deputed eight police officials who were air-dashed to Kota, to escort the students back home from Kota.