Assam plans to woo MNCs ‘leaving’ China to invest in state

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to woo multinational companies willing to shift base from China, to set up production facilities in the state.

The state is also looking at the prospect of housing a Japanese industrial township to attract investment from Japanese firms.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, state industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state government has taken up the matter with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Invest India, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), US-India Business Council and US Chamber of Commerce to facilitate and advise companies, who are willing to shift from China, to set up their production facilities in Assam.

“Many American, Japanese and Korean companies are contemplating to shift their production facilities from China to India and they can set up production facilities in Assam as the state has the advantage of strategic location besides having vast natural resources, robust industrial infrastructure and reliable connectivity,” Patowary said.

The industries and commerce department has engaged a global firm, Ernst & Young (E&Y) to study and assess the impact of the lockdown on the industrial sector in Assam and suggest policy framework to attract industries that are planning to move out of China.

“The department is also in touch with DPIIT and JETRO for setting up of a Japanese Industrial Township in Assam to attract investment from Japanese industries,” he said.

Most of the industries were closed down during the lockdown period which severely affected the state’s economy. However, the state government issued revised guidelines on Tuesday allowing all industries in the state with their supply chain to restart without the need of special permission.

Industries in Assam contribute 39 per cent to the state Gross Domestic Product and provide direct employment to approximately 4 lakh people and indirect employment to around 20 lakh people.