Agatha Sangma reviews preparedness to receive students coming from outside

TURA: Tura MP, Agatha Sangma on Thursday held a meeting with the district administration and members of COVID-19 Management Committee at circuit house here to oversee the situation and check the plan of action taken in respective districts with regard to the arrival of students in Garo Hills from outside.

The meeting was held in the presence of members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, Brening Sangma and Marcuise Mara

Speaking during the meeting, Agatha Sangma said that the meeting was meant for bringing about better coordination between all political representatives with district administration in order to work together and take necessary steps for those who have arrived from other places of North East region.

She also mentioned that the respective public representatives can play an important role in strengthening the IEC activities including sensitizing of the Nokmas, Church leaders, who in turn can further sensitize other people in their respective areas and urged the people not to stigmatise those returning to their homes saying that they are not carriers of the disease and are being quarantined as per instructions.

centres are of limited capacity which will be catering only for those positive case patients, and people coming from outside the state have to be quarantined in their homes or community quarantine facilities in their localities.