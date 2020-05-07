Plea to fast track SIT probe into trader’s death

GUWAHATI: The All Apex Bodies Co-Ordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of 11 apex groups of Dima Hasao district, has appealed to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to direct the special investigation team (SIT) to fast track the investigation into the alleged abduction and murder of a businessman, Santosh Hojai recently.

In a memorandum to the chief minister on Thursday, the committee thanked the state government for constituting the SIT led by Dilip Kumar Dey, DIG, to investigate the case threadbare.

“As per the statement of Santosh Hojai’s wife, five miscreants came to their residence in a Bolero on April 24, 2020, and abducted her husband. She immediately informed the police administration to trace her husband’s whereabouts but to no avail. Finally, on the sixth day from the abduction date, her husband’s body was found buried about 100 km from their residence,” it was stated in the memorandum by the committee.

“This is really a terrible incident at a time when the entire nation is under lockdown to contain COVID-19,” it added.