Vehicle repair workshops, computer stores to open today

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, M War Nongbri, has informed that the stand-alone automobile repair shops for repairing works of vehicles and mobile car repairing service consisting of a driver and two technicians/mechanics will be allowed to operate in East Khasi Hills on May 7 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Computer stores are also allowed to operate in the city.

The deputy commissioner said further arrangements will be made for the days to come and specific instructions will be suitably released well in advance.