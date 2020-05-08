Protestors detain coal-laden trucks

JOWAI: Protestors from various organisations, including the residents, detained 22 coal-laden trucks at Kongong, East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

The coal-laden trucks were coming from Assam to supply coal to cement plants in East Jaintia Hills. The protestors included the leaders and the members of East Jaintia Coal Supplier Association (EJCA),

the Jaintia Amalgamated Redressal Forum (JARF), the Jaintia Coal Miner and Dealer Association, the Jaintia Student Movement (JSM), the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), the Khasi Students’ Union and the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong.

They waited since morning to check the movement of coal trucks.

A police team led by the officer in-charge of Ladrymbai outpost and two officers rushed to the spot and requested the protestors to allow these trucks to reach their destination as they were already on their way since Tuesday.

Earlier, during a meeting with the deputy commissioner, leaders of the pressure groups, traders’ associations and the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong had agreed to let the trucks, which are already on their way, to reach their destination.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, JARF president, Helping Phawa informed that all the trucks were allowed to ply on Thursday but from Friday, no transportation of coal from Assam to cement plants should take place.