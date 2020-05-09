RDC hostel campus in Guwahati declared containment zone

GUWAHATI: The girls’ hostel campus of Regional Dental College (RDC) in the Bhangagarh area here has been declared a containment zone in view of an inmate of the hostel testing COVID-19 positive.

The order has been issued by the Kamrup Metro district administration in the interest of the maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus in the area.

The circle officer and executive magistrate, Dispur revenue circle, who will be the in-charge of the containment zone, has been directed to seal the area from Saturday. The circle officer will liaise with the city police, health department and the authority of RDC for proper maintenance of the containment area.

“Any unauthorised entry and exit into/from the notified containment zone is barred till the area is declared safe as per the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare. Any movement of any unauthorised individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect,” the order issued under The Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020, stated.

“All statutory and other directions regarding maintenance of social distancing will be strictly enforced in the sealed area. Any violation of the order will attract action under The Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020, the Disaster Management Act 2005, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and other relevant laws of the nation,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the containment zone covering Athgaon Mosque and Athgaon Kabarsthan, has been withdrawn as no further COVID-10 positive case was reported since the detection of the last COVID-19 positive case among the persons who gathered in the area on March 12, 2020.