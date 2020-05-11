State-run media in Pak starts providing weather update of J&K

Islamabad: Pakistan’s state-run media on Sunday started providing detailed weather update of Jammu and Kashmir, days after India started the coverage of weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. State-run Radio Pakistan on Sunday reported that in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir “partly cloudy weather is expected with chances of rain.”

Radio Pakistan has special Kashmir coverage and a part of its webpage is dedicated to news from Jammu and Kashmir. The state-run Pakistan Television also gives coverage to news from Kashmir and runs special bulletin on the Valley.

The coverage is expected to increase after the Indian media started showing weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (PTI)