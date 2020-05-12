3030 from NE return to state as first phase ends

SHILLONG: A total of 3030 students and workers have returned to Meghalaya from various parts of the North East as per the first phase of bringing back the stranded people.

Informing this here on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that till Monday, the state government has received 3030 students and workers and the last batch returned on Sunday afternoon even as he added that all who came back to the state had registered with the government.

The Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War informed that from the 3030, six had initially tested positive with rapid testing kits but later tested negative by the RT-PCR and all of them have been sent for home quarantine.

Talking about the second phase of bringing back those stranded throughout the country, Tynsong said that the registration is open till the end of this week and so far the state government has registered around 8000 plus students and workers who wanted to return to the state.

He informed that the state government has decided that once the train and flight services resume, the 8000 returnees will have to go through the rapid tests in the four entry points designated by the government — Ratacherra, Byrnihat, Bajengdoba and Tikrikilla — upon arrival.

He also said once the air service resumes, the state government will also set up an additional check point at the Umroi airport.