Govt hunts for contacts of maid who broke quarantine

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the government has started the process of tracing the contacts of the family of the maid who was tested positive for COVID-19.

The government is trying to trace the high risk and low risk contacts of the patient.

The lady reportedly violated her quarantine before being tested positive for COVID-19 and went to Nongrim Hills in the city for buying essential commodities.

The maid was tested positive on May 9.

She was among the 181 primary contacts of the first patient Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang. The maid was earlier tested negative on April 16 but after the third test, the result was positive.

During the press conference, when pointed out about the concerns of residents of Nongrim Hills, Director of Health Services Dr Aman War admitted that last week the maid had gone out of her house to buy essentials for her family. Tynsong informed that till date, the government has collected 2480 samples out of which 2342 were negative.

“As of now, the government is awaiting the report of 125 samples and the state has 2 active cases”, he said.

Tynsong also defended the stand of the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the maid had link with the family of the first patient.

The family, however, had denied this.

“The government has already clarified on the matter and there was a bit of confusion and the confusion has been ultimately resolved”, Tynsong said.