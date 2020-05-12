Headmen help govt on crisis management

SHILLONG: The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Ka Bri Hynniewtrep (SKNBH), a representative body of traditional heads, on Monday submitted a six-point memorandum to the government regarding management aspects related to COVID-19.

The copies of memorandum were submitted to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Health and Family Welfare Minister A L Hek.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the SKNBH general secretary, RL Blah said that they have apprised the government about the fear psychosis in the minds of people to go for treatment for other diseases since they feel that all hospitals in the city have been identified as COVID-19 hospitals.

“We have been told by the government that presently only Shillong Civil Hospital and Tura Civil Hospital have been identified as COVID-19 hospitals,” Blah said.

According to him, Bethany Hospital was also identified as COVID-19 hospital initially. “However, the hospital currently is under shutdown,” he said.

Blah said they had requested the government to give details on number of beds which are available in various quarantine centres across the state.

Stating that majority of those who have returned from various parts of Northeastern states are under home quarantine, he said they have suggested to the government to put members of those families, who do not have space, under institutional quarantine.

“We have also discussed the need to bring those who are stranded outside the region in a phase wise manner. The first priority should be given to those who have gone for medical treatment in CMC Vellore and other prominent hospitals across the country. We have been informed that there are 76 of them who are stranded,” he said.

Blah said that the state government is waiting for green signals from the MHA for special flights and trains.

“We have impressed upon the government to bring first those who are stranded in the green zones and then those who are stranded in the red zones. This would be possible since people have already booked their flight and train tickets,” he said.

Blah suggested that the Dorbar Shnong and government should work in tandem since it will be an uphill task once the people, who are stranded outside the region, come in.

He also informed that they will be holding a meeting of all the localities of Shillong agglomeration to discuss on the preparedness once the people who are stranded return to the state.

“We are also looking to identify certain schools in the city to convert as quarantine places. This will be the best option to quarantine those who are going to return,” he said.