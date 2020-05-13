Tura meeting discusses return of stranded people from outside

TURA: West Garo Hills (WGH) district administration held a meeting on Wednesday with the representatives of the local development committee and Executive Magistrates in order to highlight issues regarding the coming of more stranded people from outside the states to their respective homes in the district. The meeting was held at District Auditorium, Tura.

Informing that more stranded people are about to come to the district from outside the states in coming days, the West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh briefed that the district administration needs to work in close coordination with the members of locality development committees since these people have to be put up in community quarantine centres where the people of the locality have to look after their respective quarantine centres by providing food and other requirements while regular screening, health check and monitoring will be done by medical personnel.

Lamenting on the lack of requirement of facilities in the district, he said that even though few government schools and institutions have been identified for quarantine centres, these institutions mostly have common toilets and therefore, many people cannot be put together here to avoid the norms of social distancing among others.

Further, he informed that the identified Corona Care Centres in the district are being kept solely for those COVID-19 positive cases if any and these centres cannot be used as quarantine centres for those people coming from outside the state, since if there is any positive case is detected tomorrow, then shifting of these people under quarantine will be difficult and hence, the need for separate community quarantine centres, and he urged the people to cooperate with the district administration in the fight against the pandemic in the district.