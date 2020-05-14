Clinics, nursing homes to open up in GH

TURA: Healthcare facilities like private clinics, nursing homes and labs along with full medical professionals and staff will remain open with immediate effect in West Garo Hills with the permission for the same as well as for their inter-state movement being given by the state’s Political Department on the direction from the Home Secretary, Government of India.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh in an order on Thursday informed that the permission is being given provided that the facilities ensure strict compliance to all protocols and guidelines prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya.

Besides these health facilities, other businesses that have been allowed to open (from May 13) include restaurants, cafes, food outlets, tea stalls (for home delivery and take away services only) with the exception of those from the Tura main market areas. However, these food outlets will also have to maintain the same protocols and guidelines for the safety of all.

The order also exempted senior citizens above 60 years from obtaining vehicle passes provided that carry valid photo identity cards along with them as proof of age while travelling.