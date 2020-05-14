Rishi Kapoor, in one of Anil Kapoor ‘happiest memories’

Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor was more than just an industry colleague for Anil Kapoor. The two actors were good friends, too. Reminiscing the old times, Anil Kapoor on Wednesday shared pictures from the launch party of the 2007 film, “Saawariya”, which marked the debut of Rishis son Ranbir Kapoor opposite Anils daughter Sonam Kapoor.

“Remembering James… Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life,” Anil wrote as caption.

Anil used to fondly call Rishi Kapoor as James, because he thought the latter looked as dashing as Hollywood actor James Dean.

Along with the snapshot, Anil also posted a few pictures in which Rishi and he can be seen sharing smiles with their wives, Neetu and Sunita.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he succumbed to his ailment. (IANS)